Latest News

The Dalai Lama at Express Adda

Published on May 25, 2017 12:59 pm
  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    His Holiness Dalai Lama at Express Adda with (Left) Anant Goenka and Vandita Mishra, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo Praveen Khanna)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    His Holiness Dalai Lama at Express Adda in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( Source: Express Photo Praveen Khanna)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    His Holiness Dalai Lama at Express Adda in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo Praveen Khanna)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guests at the Indian Express Adda with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the capital New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guests at the Indian Express Adda with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Source: Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Indian Express Adda with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. ( Source: Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal )

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guest during Dalai Lama express Adda. (Express Photo Renuka Puri)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor and Anant Goenka, Executive Editor, The Indian Express in Express Adda. (Source: Express Photo Neeraj Priyadarshi)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guest during Dalai Lama express Adda.(Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guest during Dalai Lama express Adda. ( Source: Express Photo Renuka Puri)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guest during Dalai Lama express Adda. (Source: Express Photo Renuka Puri 24 May 2017)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guest during Dalai Lama express Adda. (Express Photo Renuka Puri)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Indian Express Adda with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Source: Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    Guest during Dalai Lama express Adda. (Source: Express Photo Renuka Puri)

  • dalai lama, dalai lama delhi, express adda, anant goenka, tibetan leader, dalai lama india, dalai lama tibet

    His Holiness Dalai Lama at Express Adda in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo Praveen Khanna)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express