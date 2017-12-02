1 / 8

A fisherman who was rescued from the Arabian Sea is rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Friday, December 1. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. (AP Photo)

READ Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: IMD says ‘very severe’ storm to intensify further, predicts heavy rainfall in Lakshadweep