Cyclone Ockhi: This is how the storm is wreaking havoc on the southern Indian coastline
Best of Express
- Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: IMD says storm intensifies into ‘very severe’, predicts heavy rainfall in Lakshadweep
- ElectionsGujarat elections LIVE updates: China benefiting from demonetisation, GST blow to Indian economy, says Manmohan Singh
- ElectionsRahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over low govt spending on education in Gujarat
- Kansas hate crime: Accused Navy veteran pleads 'not guilty' for killing Indian techie
- In key victory for Trump, US Senate passes biggest tax overhaul since '80s
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra should leave the house, says poll
- EntertainmentFilmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Winners list
- EntertainmentExpresso, Episode 3: God has sent me on this planet to be an actor, says Rajkummar Rao
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1
- SportsVirat Kohli scores 20th Test century
- SportsMurali Vijay hits second Test hundred on the trot
- TechnologyMicromax Bharat 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Specifications, features, price, launch offers compared
- TechnologyVodafone launches five new 'Super Plans' for prepaid users
- TechnologyTefal’s Intense Pure Air XL review: Silent performer with a unique feature
- LifestyleDeepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan win big at Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017