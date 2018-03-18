1 / 18

The Congress today slammed the Modi government's foreign policy, saying it was "confused" and conducted in a "cavalier manner" which has damaged India's profile globally. The party, in a resolution adopted at its 84th plenary session, accused the NDA government of pursuing a foreign policy "bereft of focus and direction”. The resolution, moved by senior party leader Anand Sharma and seconded by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the prime minister has pursued a personalised foreign policy and his foreign engagements have been reduced to merely being “transactional”. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

