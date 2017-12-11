1 / 15

A little girl is seen here capturing flowers during the last day of 31st Chrysanthemum Show. The annual flower festival concluded on Sunday at Chandigarh's Terrace Garden in Sector 33. Chrysanthemums, also known as mums or chrysanths, are a native flower species of Asia. They are also found in northeastern Europe. Tea made from dried chrysanthemum flowers is very popular in east Asia. In the 2006 Hollywood film 'Marie Antoinette', Kirsten Dunst, starring as the French Queen, pours hot water into a tea cup with a dried chrysanthemum flower in it, telling another character, "The Emperor of China sent me this tea," while the flower blooms to life inside the ornate crockery. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)