Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on Saturday evening for a weeklong visit aimed at enhancing ties between the two countries. India and Canada will focus on defence and counter-terrorism cooperation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the visiting Canadian PM next week. Groundwork has been done by the National Security Advisors of both countries ahead of Trudeau’s seven-day visit to India from Saturday, sources said. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)