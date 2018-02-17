Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on Saturday evening for a weeklong visit aimed at enhancing ties between the two countries. India and Canada will focus on defence and counter-terrorism cooperation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the visiting Canadian PM next week. Groundwork has been done by the National Security Advisors of both countries ahead of Trudeau’s seven-day visit to India from Saturday, sources said.
(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
2 / 5
Trudeau and PM Narendra Modi are expected to focus on areas including civil nuclear cooperation, space, defense, energy and education, apart from business. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
3 / 5
Trudeau, who arrived with wife Sophie Grégoire and their three children, was received at New Delhi's IGI Airport by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
4 / 5
"Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries," Trudeau tweeted on Friday before leaving for New Delhi with his family. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
5 / 5
A formal ceremony will be held on February 23 before the Canadian PM's talks with PM Modi, who visited Canada in April 2015.
(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)