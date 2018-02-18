1 / 13

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Saturday evening for a week-long visit to India. On Sunday, he visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his family. Besides his engagements in Delhi, the Canadian PM will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. Trudeau will also hold wide-ranging talks with PM Narendra Modi on February 23. “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries,” Trudeau had tweeted on Friday before embarking on the trip. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)