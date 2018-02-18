Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Taj Mahal with family
Updated on February 18, 2018 2:16 pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in New Delhi on Saturday evening for a week-long visit to India. On Sunday, he visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with his family. Besides his engagements in Delhi, the Canadian PM will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. Trudeau will also hold wide-ranging talks with PM Narendra Modi on February 23. “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries,” Trudeau had tweeted on Friday before embarking on the trip. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Grégoire and children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday, February 18. (PTI Photo)
This is Justin Trudeau's first state visit to India. (PTI Photo)
During his visit, Trudeau will interact with business leaders, representatives of the film industry and students. (PTI Photo)
The Trudeaus posed for photographs at the world famous monument. (PTI Photo)
"For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," Justin Trudeau on his Taj Mahal visit. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
e will also be visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and participate in an event at IIM-Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
The Trudeaus at the gate near the entrance of the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Reuters)
Officials said Trudeau’s visit to Gujarat will be the first by a Canadian prime minister. (Reuters)
Justin Trudeau with his family at the gardens of the Taj Mahal. (Reuters)
On February 21, the Canadian prime minister will visit Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Reuters)