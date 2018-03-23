1 / 11

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad outside Parliament. Prasad has been very critical of Facebook ever since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out. "Let me make it very, very clear, we fully support freedom of press, speech and expression, we fully support free exchange of ideas on social media. But any attempt, overt or covert, by social media, including Facebook, of trying to influence India’s electoral process through undesirable means will neither be appreciated nor be tolerated," he had said recently. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)