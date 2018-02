1 / 7

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament at 11 am on Thursday. This is the last full Budget of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the country goes to polls in 2019. It is also the first since the government effected major economic reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)