The fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world–the Brahmos– created history on Wednesday when it was successfully test-fired for the first time from an Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal. The missile was not launched directly from the aircraft, rather it was dropped from under its fuselage. The missile’s two-stage engine then fired up propelling it towards the target at supersonic speeds. A video grab showing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, that was fired succesfully for the first time from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, above the Bay of Bengal. The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30MKI from its fuselage, and the two-stage missile’s engine fired up and was propelled towards the intended target in the Bay of Bengal. (PTI Photo)