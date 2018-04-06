BJP Foundation Day celebration: Amit Shah to address rally in Mumbai
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Salman Khan to spend another day in jail as Jodhpur court reserves bail order till tomorrow
- LIVE Updates: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die
- CitiesBJP Foundation Day LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to address 3 lakh workers in Mumbai shortly
- If China builds your dams, India won’t buy energy: PM Modi to tell KP Oli
- SportsCWG 2018 Live Day 2 India: Sanjita Chanu wins India's 2nd gold
- EntertainmentBlackmail movie review: Irrfan Khan is terrific in the Abhinay Deo film
- EntertainmentThe Accidental Prime Minister: German actor Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in Anupam Kher starrer
- EntertainmentVarun Dhawan, Raj Babbar and others sure Salman Khan will come out stronger
- EntertainmentS Durga movie review: Don't miss the Sanal Kumar Sasidharan film
- SportsCWG 2018 Live Updates Day 2 India
- SportsDeepak Lather wins Bronze in Men's 69 kg weightlifting
- SportsCWG 2018 Live: India vs Scotland Badminton
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 to have iPhone X-like gestures and alert slider, reveal new teasers
- TechnologyNokia is a brand, not a trademark; Nokia 8110 will come to India: HMD Global's Pekka Rantala
- TechnologyWhatsApp Android beta gets option to lock voice message recording: Here is how it works
- LifestyleMahim Dargah: Qawwali that makes Thursdays stand out