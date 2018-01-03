Bhima Koregaon violence: Normal life hit as Dalit groups call for Maharashtra bandh
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Maharashtra bandh LIVE UPDATES: Dalit protests intensify; buses damaged, trains stalled, roads blocked
- Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm as MPs raise Bhima Koregaon violence issue
- CitiesAAP's Sanjay Singh, two others get Rajya Sabha nod
- Mig-29k aircraft catches fire in Goa, pilot ejects safely
- Bhima Koregaon violence: Protests bring Maratha-Dalit rift out in the open
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma is the perfect travel partner for Virat Kohli, see their latest photo
- EntertainmentDoes Pawan Kalyan have guts like Rajinikanth? asks Ram Gopal Varma
- EntertainmentSonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Subah Subah: Arijit Singh and Amaal Malik join hands for the perfect travel song
- SportsIndia weigh options: Take it or leave it
- SportsSA keen to display Steyn-less steel
- SportsLIVE New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20
- TechnologyApple's battery replacement for iPhones: Price, who is eligible and everything else to know
- TechnologyFlipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale: Top offers on Redmi Note 4, Pixel 2, Galaxy S7, etc
- TechnologyWhatsApp stops working on older platforms, but BlackBerry 10 OS users get two-week relief
- LifestyleA retrospective providing a long overdue introduction to Natvar Bhavsar's works