1 / 21

In the wake of Dalit organisations’ call for a nationwide strike (Bharath bandh) in protest against the alleged dilution of SCST Atrocities Act, the government has moved a review petition in the Supreme Court today. (Visuals from Ahmedabad/Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Bharat bandh LIVE UPDATES: One dead, 19 injured in SC/ST Act protests in MP; govt moves review petition against SC judgment