BEST bus strike brings Mumbai life to a halt

After holding millions of commuters to ransom on Raksha Bandhan Day, around 37,000 employees of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) called off their 16-hour-long bus strike here on Monday. The withdrawal came after the intervention of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who met leaders of the nine BEST employees unions leaders, including Shashank S. Rao, at his residence. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Mumbaikars, including three million commuters who use BEST buses daily as their lifeline, faced a harrowing time as the entire fleet of nearly 3,800 buses remained in bus depots across the city as employees belonging to nine unions didn't work. However, the strike proved a boon for auto-rickshaws and taxis which were in huge demand to ferry people going from one place to another or railway stations. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The strike was to press for various demands, including irregular payments of salaries by the the BEST, run by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corp (BMC).(Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Union leader Shashank S. Rao said the employees had demanded that their salaries should be paid on time and a written undertaking should be given but the BMC administration failed to provide it. The strike also affected transport in neighbouring districts like Thane and Raigad. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)