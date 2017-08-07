Before Rajya Sabha polls, Congress MLAs return to Gujarat

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharatsinh Solanki arrives in Neejanand resort in Anand to meet Congress MLAs put up there ahead of Tuesday's Rajya Sabha elections. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A day before the high-stakes Rajya Sabha election, the luxurious Neejanand resort in Gujarat’s Anand district, where the Congress is putting up its 44 MLAs after flying them down from Bangalore early on Monday, has turned into a virtual fortress. Sources in the party said each of the 44 MLAs has been kept under the watch of two Youth Congress workers in the resort. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

While entry to the public has been restricted until Tuesday morning when the MLAs will travel to Gandhinagar to vote, some relatives of the MLAs arrived to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

According to the Anand police, the resort has been cut off from the public at the request of the Congress party that cited security reasons. The party is said to have booked all 92 cottages on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Superintendent of Police, Anand, Saurabh Singh said, “A total of 100 security personnel has been deployed at the venue. These include the SRPF unit as well as officers of Ahmedabad police who escorted the MLAs from the airport on Monday morning. The Ahmedabad police will escort the MLAs back to Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning.” (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Ahmed Patel arrives in Neejanand resort in Anand to meet Congress MLAs put up there ahead of Tuesday's Rajya Sabha elections. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat Congress MLAs were in Bengaluru since July 29 to prevent their possible poaching by the ruling BJP for the Rajya Sabha election where the Congress is attempting to get Ahmed Patel, the political aide to party president Sonia Gandhi, re-elected. Following senior party leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s resignation, six Congress MLAs had followed suit, putting Patel’s re-election to the Upper House in jeopardy. As of now, the strength of the Congress in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly has slid to 51 from 57. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

On Monday afternoon, families of two MLAs –Dhiru Bhil from Naswadi and Ramesh Chavda from Kadi–arrived to tie rakhi. Both the families, it is learnt, were made to wait at the entrance of the resort till Congress workers confirmed their identities. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)