Assam floods submerge large parts of Kaziranga park, animals taken to safe places

Rhinos with their calves standing on an elevated land in the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Wednesday. Incessant rain has left large parts of the park submerged in water. According to a forest official, more than half of the area is inundated and looking at the grim situation the animals are being shifted to a safer place. (Source: PTI)

Rhinos with a calf at a highland during flood at Kaziranga National Park in Bagori range of Nagaon district on Friday. The Brahmaputra Valley is said to be one of the most hazard-prone regions of the country. According to the National Flood Commission of India, about 40 per cent of the state’s area — close to 32 lakh hectares — is flood-prone. (Source: PTI)

People look on as a herd of wild elephants crosses a road near the flood affected Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Wednesday. “More than 50 per cent of is area submerged. Elephants, rhinos and deer migrated to Karbi Hills as flood level expected to rise,” M Das, Assistant Conservator, Kaziranga National Park told Indian Express. (Source: PTI)

One-horned Rhinos take shelter on higher ground of a flooded Kaziranga national park. (Source: AP)

A male Rhino calf being rescued by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) team from Buhpahar Forest of Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Thursday. 8,82,315 animals and poultry across the state of Assam stand affected because of the heavy rains. (Source: PTI)

Hog deer wade through flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga, 250 kilometers (156 miles) east of Gauhati. Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinoceros, deer and buffalo move to higher ground to escape floods inundating an Indian preserve. Kaziranga National Park has the world's largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros and is home to many other wildlife. (Source: AP)

Villagers make their way through floodwaters after heavy downpour at Kohora vilage near Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat, Assam. (Source: PTI)

A forest guard walks past a riding point submerged in flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga. (Source: AP)

Nearly 17 lakh people have been affected in at least 24 districts and over 31,000 people have been lodged in 234 relief camps in 15 of the 24 districts reeling under floods caused by rising water levels of the Brahmaputra, Barak and several of its tributaries across the state (Source: AP)