Flood situation in Assam worsens, thousands shifted to relief camps

A senior forest official briefs his colleagues standing in a speed boat in the flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga, 250 kilometers (156 miles) east of Guwahati on Monday, July 10, 2017. The overall flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with one more death taking the toll to 26 in the current wave, while the Brahmaputra, the Barak and several of its tributaries inundating over 1000 villages in 15 districts and affecting about five lakh people. (Source: AP)

Forest officials patrol in a speed boat as One horned Rhinos take shelter on higher ground of a flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga, 250 kilometers (156 miles) east of Guwahati, India, Monday, July 10, 2017. The Brahmaputra has also inundated large portions of the Kaziranga National Park, with DFO Rohini Ballav Saikia saying the flood level was rapidly rising throughout Sunday. Kaziranga National Park has the world's largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros and is home to many other wildlife. (Source: AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

A one horned Rhino and a calf take shelter on highland in a flooded Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga, 250 kilometers (156 miles) east of Guwahati on Monday, July 10, 2017. Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinoceros, deer and buffalo move to higher ground to escape floods inundating an Indian preserve. Meanwhile, at least six hog deer have lost their lives in the past four days after they were knocked down by speeding vehicles while trying to cross National Highway 715 to take shelter in highlands across it, DFO Saikia said. The Kaziranga National Park authorities have put up sign-boards warning vehicles driving at above 40 km per hour on the 37-km stretch of National Highway 715 that forms the Park’s southern boundary. (Source: AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

A forest official watches a One horned Rhinos wades through flooded water in Kaziranga national park in Kaziranga, 250 kilometers (156 miles) east of Guwahati, India, Monday, July 10, 2017. Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinoceros, deer and buffalo move to higher ground to escape floods inundating an Indian preserve. While around 55 per cent of Kaziranga is already under water, the authorities are fearing that more than 80 per cent of it would be inundated in the next two days if rains did not stop in the upstream catchment areas of the Brahmaputra in the next 24 hours. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

Mirzapur: A farmer shifts his belongings to a safer location after his house got partially submerged under flood waters at a village in Mirzapur on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

A man paddles a boat near submerged houses in Burgaon, east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Official reports on Sunday here said one person had died in Nilambazar in Karimganj district in southern Assam, while at least 18,000 people have been shifted to temporary relief camps in different districts. Lakhimpur and Karimganj districts have remained the worst affected, with official reports putting the number of affected people in the two districts at 1.20 lakh each. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A villager pulls his buffalo through a flooded grassland of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary at Khola Bhuyan village, east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the red mark in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri, while it has receded below the danger level in Guwahati. The Siang, which flows in from the Tibet region in China, was flowing above the danger level in Pasighat. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Forest department elephants of the inundated Pobitora wildlife sanctuary graze at Khola Bhuyan village, east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A man transports goats on a bicycle as a village man fishes in flood waters at Burgaon, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A boy rows a boat to cross flood waters at Burgaon, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian woman sits inside her flooded house at Burgaon, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Guwahati, Assam state, India, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A woman with her family and her belongings paddles a boat through flood waters at Khola Bhuyan village, east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A boy dries clothes outside his house, partially submerged in flood waters at Burgaon, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

People on a boat cross flood waters past partially submerged houses in Burgaon, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Guwahati, Assam state, India, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)