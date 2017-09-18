Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh: India’s war hero laid to rest with full state honours

The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh were taken to Brar Square in New Delhi in a gun carriage on Monday. He was accorded a state funeral in the morning, along with a fly past by IAF jets over the capital. He was given a gun salute as Sukhoi jets of the IAF flew past in a ‘missing man’ formation. Choppers of the IAF also flew past. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Daughter of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh in tears after Cremation of the air warrior at Brar square in New Delhi on Monday. Singh died on Saturday evening at the age of 98, barely hours after he was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in the capital after a cardiac arrest. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Family members of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh after his cremation at Brar square in New Delhi (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General Vipin Rawat after cremation of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh at Brar Square in New Delhi. Sitharaman laid a flower wreath and paid tributes to the late Marshal of the Air Force. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Former PM Manmohan Singh after cremation of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh at Brar Square in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi LG Anil Baijal arrives for last rites of Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh at Brar Square in New Delhi on Monday.(Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)