1 / 6

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav comes to the Gomti River front for his daily exercise these days. After vacating his government accomodation, Akhilesh Yadav is living with his family at a guest house where he says there is no place to excercise. The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief pedalled to the river front and played cricket for around 20 minutes there. His security personnel escorted him during the ride as the crowd gathered to watch the former UP CM in action. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 04.06.2018)