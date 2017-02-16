Aircrafts perform acrobatics on the third day of Aero India 2017

The Yakovlevs, a UK based aerobatic team flying Russian designed Yakovlev aircrafts, perform aerobatic maneuvers on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Indian Air Force aircrafts perform aerobatic flight on the second day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

US fighter aircraft F-16 performs on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The Yakovlevs, a UK based aerobatic team flying Russian designed Yakovlev aircrafts, fly over an Indian Air Force helicopter on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft, performs on the second day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft performs on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)