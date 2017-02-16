Latest News

Aircrafts perform acrobatics on the third day of Aero India 2017

 

Published on February 16, 2017 7:04 pm
  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    The Yakovlevs, a UK based aerobatic team flying Russian designed Yakovlev aircrafts, perform aerobatic maneuvers on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    Indian Air Force aircrafts perform aerobatic flight on the second day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    US fighter aircraft F-16 performs on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    The Yakovlevs, a UK based aerobatic team flying Russian designed Yakovlev aircrafts, perform aerobatic maneuvers on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    The Yakovlevs, a UK based aerobatic team flying Russian designed Yakovlev aircrafts, fly over an Indian Air Force helicopter on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft, performs on the second day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    Gripen, a Swedish fighter aircraft performs on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

  • aero india, aero india 2017, bangalore air show, aero india images, aero india top images, latest photos aero india, indian express

    Indian Air Force aircrafts perform aerobatic maneuvers on the third day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

More from this section

Best of Express