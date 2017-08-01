Protests erupt in Kashmir after LeT commander Abu Dujana killed in Pulwama encounter

Army soldier stands guard near encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district where Abu Dujana, top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander and a Pakistani national wanted in connection with many attacks on security forces, was gunned down on Tuesday along with his aide. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

According to Army sources, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Hakripora area of Pulwama last night on Monday after receiving a tip-off about the presence of Abu Dujana and his local aide, Arif Lilhaari, in the area. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The killing was, however, met with some resistance as over 100 protesters pelted stones on security officials. Around forty persons were injured on Tuesday in clashes following the killing of top LeT commander Abu Dujana and his aide. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Panic gripped Lal Chowk after students from various schools clashed with police in Regal Chowk and other areas post the encounter. At least one person was killed and several others were injured, according to the police. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

While the security forces were retreating after the encounter, few protesters pelted stones at them. To this, the security forces responded by opening fire, resulting in injuries to two persons including a nurse working inside the hospital, the official said. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Women shout slogans to protest the killings of a civilian and two militants, including LeT commander Abu Dujana, in an encounter in Pulwama earlier on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Internet services were suspended across Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the clashes. Mobile Internet services were suspended across platforms such as 2G, 3G and 4G. Even though broadband Internet services on landlines were functional, the speed has been choked to prevent uploading of videos and large images. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Following the protests, authorities also suspended class work in nearly all educational institutions across Kashmir. The police issued an order for closure of all colleges, schools, and universities for the day as a precautionary measure in view of the current situation. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Meanwhile, Munir Khan, IG Kashmir, said that operations against terrorists will continue. In a statement to ANI, Khan said: “Stone pelting or no pelting, disruptions or no disruptions, our operations will continue. In spite of our warnings and requests, people on behest of terrorists tend to come in between encounter, and that is how they get injured or killed.” (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)