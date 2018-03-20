1 / 10

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Parliament on Tuesday announced that all the 39 Indians abducted by the Islamic State in Mosul in Iraq three years ago are dead and their bodies have been recovered. Their identities were established through DNA testing and their bodies recovered from a village called Badosh- northwest of Mosul, she said, adding that it was not immediately known when the Indians were killed. Ranjit Singh was amongst those who lost their lives in Iraq. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)