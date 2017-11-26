11 / 28

As he turned eighteen this past year, Rohan Kamble has truly coming of age, although his sudden maturity and clarity about his future have nothing to do with that number. When he spoke to The Indian Express in 2016, Rohan was still toying with the idea of a hotel management degree and a job with the Taj group, where his father had died on the night of November 26, 2008. Earlier he’d considered, along with his father, a career in the armed forces but dropped the idea of Sainik School in order to continue living with his mother and younger brother. But this year, Rohan has not just started on his BCom degree alongside classes for the Company Secretaries Course, but says he is certain that what he really wants is to start a firm and be his own boss. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Read the full story here: http://bit.ly/2AiQNO4