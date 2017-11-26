5 / 7

“The attack on Parliament and 26/11 are two events that have shaped the way modern India thinks of terrorism and violence. As a group that has been documenting a changing India for over 80 years, we recognised that we have rarely ever heard from those directly affected — the survivors — of 26/11. And from our interviews, we have been touched, inspired and awestruck at the courage, the positivity, the maturity and the large-heartedness of each and every one of the survivors we interacted with. We realised that there are many inspiring stories that needed to be told, and it’s our role as a responsible news media group to give voice to these remarkable individuals,” said Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)