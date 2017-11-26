2 / 10

At Stories of Strength memorial event in Mumbai, Maharashta CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "I think still what we really require is the resolve of people, we want the people to be the eyes and ears of our forces and police, because the forces we are fighting have no ethos, no principles or set of laws, they are enemies of humanity. They want to create an atmosphere of fear." (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)