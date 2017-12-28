4 / 10

Jhonny and his co-workers clean through the sewage lines of sector 10 in Rajnagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Groups of young men employed by the Ghaziabad Municipality work through filth and sewage from dawn till about noon in the Ghaziabad district area. Exposed to various psychological and physical illness, they earn a meager salary of Rs. 7,500. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal