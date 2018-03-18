1 / 15

Zero, the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrrer film is certainly one of the most awaited films of this year. Shah Rukh will be playing the role of a vertically challenged man in this Aanand L. Rai directorial. The film's team has been sharing a lot of pictures from the sets and that has made the audience even more curious about this film.