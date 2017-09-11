Only in Express
Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya to Shabir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul, here are the best dressed celebs

Published on September 11, 2017 5:09 pm
    Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya is a popular couple and everytime we see them together, we just love them. But not only these two, many more became a part of an award night--Zee Rishtey Awards 2017. Sabir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul too posed close. But as Ravi Dubey was missing at the award night, his wife and actor Sargun Mehta was slaying the red carpet along. Scroll on to see all. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    While Divyanka Tripathi shared this click with caption, "Hubby and me. #ZeeRishteAwards last night. #ZRA," there are lots more photos of the loved couple. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    Sabir Ahluwalia too shared this lovely click with wife Kanchi Kaul. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    Sargun Mehta too was seen all happy flaunting her beautiful dress. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    This couple of Ishqbaaaz were also seen here. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    Asha Negi too was seen posing without Rithvik Dhanjani, and she too look amazing the saari. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

    Rridhi Dogra and Krystle D'souza's look at the night too cannot me missed. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

