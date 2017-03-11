Zee Cine Awards 2017: Varun Dhawan arrives without his Dulhania, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and other stars who came

Live updates
Published on March 11, 2017 10:30 pm
    After the hectic elections, it is time for a starry evening at Zee Cine Awards, which is presently happening at Jio Gardens in Mumbai and the celebrities look as dashing as ever. Television actors and stars have already graced the red carpet. The event is expected to be a star-studded one in the presence of the Khans, Bhatts and Kapoors. Here are all the stars who have arrived till now.

    Varun Dhawan has came without his Dulhania Alia Bhatt. The actor's first film in 2017 is running successfully at the theatres and opened to Rs 12.25 crore at the box office on Friday. The actor has been paired with Alia Bhatt for the third time. While he looked cute on screen, he appeared super dashing at the red carpet. Many more celebrities are expected to arrive sooner or later.

    Greek God Hrithik Roshan arrived in style

    New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the red carpet in black.

    Bengali actors Prasenjit Chatterjee and Paoli Dam posed together.

    Bengali actor Raima Sen graced the event.

    Sridevi seemed as graceful as ever.

    Tiger Shroff graced the event too.

    Urvashi Rautela arrived at the award show.

