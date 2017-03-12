Zee Cine Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others who won top honours

A string of Bollywood celebs arrived at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 in all its glory, bedecked and bedazzled. Stars including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and several others made their presence felt. Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female awards respectively. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female Viewer’s Choice categories respectively. Here's the complete list.