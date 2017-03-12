Zee Cine Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others who won top honours
A string of Bollywood celebs arrived at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 in all its glory, bedecked and bedazzled. Stars including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and several others made their presence felt. Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female awards respectively. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female Viewer’s Choice categories respectively. Here's the complete list.
Alia Bhatt won Best Actor Female award for her performance in Udta Punjab. Alia looked pretty in a pink Sari with minimal makeup. The actor also performed on her hit numbers including "Let's Nacho" from Kapoor & Sons. Alia's recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania is also doing well at the box office. (Varinder Chawla)
Amitabh Bachchan won Best Actor Male award for his performance in Pink.
Salman Khan won Best Actor Male (Viewer’s Choice) award. (Varinder Chawla)
Anushka Sharma won Best Actor Female (Viewer’s Choice) award. (Varinder Chawla)
Ritika Singh won Best Debutante Female for Saala Khadoos.(Varinder Chawla)
Jim Sarbh won Best Debutante Male award for his performance in Neerja. (Varinder Chawla)
Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan won Best Film award.
Dangal won Best Film award in Viewer’s Choice category. (Varinder Chawla)