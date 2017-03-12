Live updates

Zee Cine Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others who won top honours

Updated on March 12, 2017 6:27 pm
  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    A string of Bollywood celebs arrived at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 in all its glory, bedecked and bedazzled. Stars including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and several others made their presence felt. Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female awards respectively. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma won Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female Viewer’s Choice categories respectively. Here's the complete list.

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Alia Bhatt won Best Actor Female award for her performance in Udta Punjab. Alia looked pretty in a pink Sari with minimal makeup. The actor also performed on her hit numbers including "Let's Nacho" from Kapoor & Sons. Alia's recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania is also doing well at the box office. (Varinder Chawla)

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Amitabh Bachchan won Best Actor Male award for his performance in Pink.

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Salman Khan won Best Actor Male (Viewer’s Choice) award. (Varinder Chawla)

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Anushka Sharma won Best Actor Female (Viewer’s Choice) award. (Varinder Chawla)

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Ritika Singh won Best Debutante Female for Saala Khadoos.(Varinder Chawla)

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Jim Sarbh won Best Debutante Male award for his performance in Neerja. (Varinder Chawla)

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan won Best Film award.

  • Zee Cine Awards 2017, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pictures, Zee Cine Awards 2017 images, Zee Cine Awards 2017 pics, Zee Cine Awards winners images, Zee Cine Awards photos, Zee Cine Awards 2017 winners list, Zee Cine Awards winners, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt images, Salman Khan, anushka sharma, anushka sharma images, entertainment photos, indian express, indian express news

    Dangal won Best Film award in Viewer’s Choice category. (Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    Best of Express