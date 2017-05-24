Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge engagement: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma walk in holding hands, Bollywood and cricket stars grace occasion

Till Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to say 'I do', Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have our attention as Bollywood-meets-cricket couple. On Tuesday, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got engaged in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai and in attendance were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, Mandira Bedi, Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi with wife Maria Goretti, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Dr Anjali, and Gaurav Kapoor among others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The couple made a stunning appearance. While Sagarika Ghatge chose a green gown for her engagement, Zaheer Khan looked dapper in a suit and no beard. Earlier, Sagarika had shared a picture of a clean-shaven Zaheer with this caption, "Came back home to this stranger @zakkhan34 doing #breakthebeard rather well." The other famous couple who graced the occasion was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who walked in holding hands. If this was not enough to make their fans happy, they looked amazing in their coordinated outfits. While Virat was dressed in white shirt and black trousers, Anushka came in an elegant black dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sachin Tendulkar came with wife Anjali. Sachin is getting ready for the release of his film, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The film sees the ace cricketer playing himself. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Arshad Warsi came with wife Maria Goretti to wish Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani were present at the engagement of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Yuvraj Singh and his actor wife Hazel Keech also attended Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's engagement. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Mandira Bedi and Bobby Deol also attended the engagement of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )