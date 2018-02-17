1 / 7

The Yash Chopra Memorial Award was a starry affair as popular Bollywood personalities gathered at the big event to celebrate significant contributions of artists to the entertainment field. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was honoured with the fifth Yash Chopra Memorial Award on Friday in Mumbai. The ever stylish and gorgeous Rekha presented the prestigious award to the veteran singer while reflecting on how her voice had lent itself to some of the most beloved tracks of the Hindi film industry. Both Rekha and Asha Bhosle posed like queens for the shutterbugs as the former congratulated the latter in the most affectionate manner. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)