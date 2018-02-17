Rekha was seen at the memorial award looking like a goddess in a gorgeous cream and gold saree. Rekha planted a kiss on Asha Bhosle's cheek while presenting her award and even bowed down to give respect to the singer. It was quite a sight for the audience as the two legends exchanged pleasantries and spoke about the event. Upon receiving the award, Asha Bhosle took the stage and sang "Aaage Bhi Jaane Na Tu” from 1965 film Waqt, delighting everyone with her magical voice. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)