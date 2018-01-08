5 / 7

Alexander Skarsgård wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for Big Little Lies. “I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women,” Skarsgård said in his acceptance speech. He also thanked the book’s author Liane Moriarty, producer Bruno Papandrea and Nicole Kidman who plays his on-screen wife, saying, “Nicole, I love you. Thank you for making this the greatest experience of my career.”