Why Justin Bieber should say Sorry: Lip sync, low energy and some very angry fans

Justin Bieber's India concert was being touted as the next big thing after King of Pop Michael Jackson came calling decades ago. But two days after Justin Bieber wrapped up the concert in Mumbai and left India quietly, many of the fans have been left with a plethora of complaints against the organisers, but mostly against Justin Bieber himself. While the fact that he lip synced his way through the Indian leg of his Purpose World Tour is just one reason, the bigger issue is that Justin was just not prepared or bothered to ensure his fans got worth for their money.

The 23-year-old singer only sang four songs during the concert where people paid up to Rs 75000 to watch him perform live. Director Anurag Basu who was at the Mumbai concert along with his daughter, a Belieber, said the Cold Water singer was "not prepared". "I would have been happy if he would have sung all songs live. He only sang four songs live. An artist of his calibre should sing live. He was not prepared," Basu told PTI.

Earlier, Sonali Bendre who accompanied her son to the concert tagged it "waste of time". Targeting the concert's organisers, she wrote, "Biebered out!!! Missed d efficiency of @WizcraftIndia n d personal touch of @WizAndreTimmins #wasteoftime."

Singer Sona Mohapatra too bashed the pop singer Justin Bieber for not doing a proper sound check and meeting the underprivileged children who might not even know who he is. She tweeted, "First of all, I doubt the underprivileged even know you Bieber. Secondly, you should've spent that time doing a proper sound check instead?"

Once Justin Bieber started playing an acoustic piece, he realised his guitar was out of tune. Bieber took the mic and apologised to his fans, adding that his guitar went a little out of tune because of the humidity.

Even as Twitter questioned how people spent a bomb to watch Bieber lip sync to his own songs, AIB comic Ashish Shakya wrote, "Bieber was so bad it was hilarious. He had the stage presence of khichdi. Plus kaafi lip sync. (Lucky that my tickets were free :D)."