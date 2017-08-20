Only in Express

Who was Gagan Kang? Here is everything you need to know about the actor

Updated on August 20, 2017 2:07 pm
  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    The news of television actor Gagan Kang's passing left fans stunned on Saturday. He is known for his role as Lord Indra in the popular mythological serial Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, aired on Colors. Not only Gagan, but actor Arjit Lavania who played Nandi in the serial and a spotboy too died in an accident. Not much is known about Gagan as he maintained a low profile. Here are some things to know about the actor. Scroll on! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    Gagan Kang rose to fame with Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman serial, in which he played Hanuman's father King Kesari. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    Gagan was a fitness freak and his physique helped him bag such mythological roles. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    Gagan also used to love making Ganesh Idols at home (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    Actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania were returning to their home for a two-day break after shooting for two days in Gujarat's Umbergaon when the accident took place at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    Gagan Kang, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle at around 11:15 am, and crashed into a stationary trailer. The police initially detained the driver of the trailer, but found that he was innocent as his vehicle had been correctly parked. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Gagan Kang, who was Gagan Kang, Gagan Kang photos, Gagan Kang news, Arjit Lavania, Arjit Lavania photos, Arjit Lavania dead, Gagan Kang dead, tv actors dead, Gagan Kang news

    Eye-witnesses said that the car’s roof got crushed in the impact of the crash. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express