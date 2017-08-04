Who is Oviya and why is she trending? Here is everything about the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant

Oviya made her acting debut with Malayalam film Kangaroo in 2007. However, her ticket to fame was her first Tamil film Kalavani opposite Vimal. Before she entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house as a contestant, Oviya had some interesting projects in her filmography. Currently, she is the most popular contestant of the first season of the reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan. (Source: Photo by Facebook)

Her popularity among viewers rose to an unexpected level when they saw Oviya's attitude inside the house compared to other contestants such as Juliana and Gayathri. In fact, her fan group Oviya Army on Facebook has already amassed about 75,000 followers, and it has only been five weeks since the show began. (Source: Photo by Facebook)

Initially, Oviya was like any other contestant. However, as she asked for just a banana and some green tea repeatedly on the first day, she charmed viewers. (Source: Photo by Facebook)

Her equation with the other Bigg Boss contestant Aarav, which has become a point of contention among fans after the recent episode, is another reason why she piqued audience's interest. Now that Aarav ignores Oviya, she has begun to act out her frustration and many assume that this will be the reason for her fall in the show. (Source: Photo by Facebook)

Her curt reply to Snehan, "Neenga Shut up Pannunga (You please shut up)," has now become a catchy phrase, being used on t-shirts for fans to show their love. (Source: Photo by Facebook)