Whether in a bikini or in gym, Disha Patani sure knows how to win magazine covers

Disha Patani took her initial steps in the Indian film industry in a biopic of a sports star MS Dhoni titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. But after a year of starring in the movie, it looks like the actor has taken inspiration from the fitness regime of sportspersons and thus is on a mission for a fitter and a better body. And like always, she slays in whatever she puts her hands in. Be it acting, dancing, posing for the photogs and now her fitness regime, all have that touch of oomph and charm. While keeping busy with placing herself among one of the top stars of the country, Disha doesn't miss on giving a sneak peek into her life through her social media account. Her many followers on Instagram cannot stop drooling over the sensuous pictures of the actor. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Recently, Disha shared several pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the Befikra girl is as always making her fans lose their hearts. Posing in a gym, Disha is seen flaunting her finely toned body. If you are looking for an inspiration to hit the gym, these pictures of Bollywood's sultry siren can definitely help. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Disha might be a newbie in the industry, but the young actor has already become a director's dream. Despite playing a girl-next-door in her debut film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor has made sure to not get typecast as an innocent and naive girl. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

For all those who haven't yet fallen for the starlet, you are only a click away from becoming her fan. The moment you scroll through Disha Patani's Instagram profile you might just not be able to stop yourself from getting registered in her list of admirers. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Disha Patani has often shared her many sizzling bikini pictures on her social media account, but this time with her pictures straight out of the gym, she has revealed the secret of her being a muse of photographers. (Source: Photo by Instagram )