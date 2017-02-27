Oscars 2017

When Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan made Amitabh Bachchan dance

 

Updated on February 27, 2017 4:34 pm
    A routine, ordinary ramp walk suddenly turned out be fun when Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt egged Amitabh Bachchan on to shake a leg. At first, Amitabh Bachchan was a little hesitant. He took turns to watch both Varun and Alia and break into a short dance on the ramp. A delighted Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan looked on as Amitabh danced with Alia and Varun. Nevertheless, it was an enthralling sight for the audience. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Meanwhile, Varun and Alia are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun tweeted the picture from a ramp and captioned it, "Just an ordinary day tried to make @SrBachchan dance and he did." Varun also wrote, "Was an honour walking for @sandeepkhosla and #abujani for #cpaa. Had a great time at the cpaa. Well done @ShainaNC always lovely to spend time with you." (Source: Dilip Kagda)

    Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a pink lehenga. Alia and Big B will work together in the upcoming Ayan Amukerji film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Varun Dhawan looked smart in a pink sherwani. Badrinath ki Dulhania actor recently shared a fan pic in front of Sachin Tendulkar's vanity van too.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Amitabh Bachchan looked smart in a black sherwani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Amitabh Bachchan looked smart in a black sherwani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

