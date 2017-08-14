When A Gentleman stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra did disco with Mithun Chakraborty on The Drama Company

Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Drama Company to promote their upcoming film A Gentleman. While their presence enthralled viewers, it was nothing less than a cherry on the cake top moment for the audience to see Jacky and Sidharth shake a leg with disco king Mithun Chakraborty.

The actors did not only shake a leg with the star but added more moments to cherish by enacting different characters on the stage. Jacky and Sidharth's chemistry was setting the stage on fire but the audience witnessed Sidharth's romantic avatar, not only with Jacky but also Ridhima Pandit.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays a corporate woman who can pack punches and throw some kicks in her upcoming film, was also seen in her journalist avatar. We bet you cannot stop gushing over her as she looks too cute to handle.

A Gentleman, which is scheduled for August 25 release, will see Sidharth in a double role. He would be playing Gaurav, who is susheel and sundar while his other character of Rishi is totally hot and risky.

The film is an action-comedy, which brings the sizzling pair of Sidharth and Jacqueline together on-screen for the first time. Their camaraderie is for sure one of the things that will make people want to spend their money on this film.