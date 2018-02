5 / 6

Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar



Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Welcome to New York also stars Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh. While critics have their doubts about Karan the actor, his camaraderie with Riteish Deshmukh in the trailer gave us all the right kind of vibes and they are even hilarious. It also helps that Karan has been a regular host at Bollywood Award shows and that is the sequence we saw in the trailer.