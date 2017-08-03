Vogue Beauty Awards: Akshay Kumar’s acceptance speech written by Twinkle Khanna is a candid confession

The Bachchans starting from Amitabh Bachchan to his granddaughter Navya Naveli are a delight for onlookers. They symbolise poise, confidence and grace. And this time they have made news for being the most beautiful people of tinsel town. On Wednesday, at the eighth edition of Vogue Beauty Awards, Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli dominated the winner's list of Vogue Beauty Awards which honours the 'Best of Bollywood' along with India’s best faces, beauty products, services and experts.

Akshay Kumar, who recently won the National Award, was honoured with the ‘Man of the Decade’ award. But more than his award, it was the speech written by his wife Twinkle Khanna which became the highlight of the evening. "My wife has given me a speech. So I will have to say this. Bear with me. They say that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder but I say beauty is whoever let you hold her. I would like to thank Vogue for this award. To my overpaid trainer and my underpaid cook, a big thank you for helping me maintain this beautiful Man of the Decade Body which I have," quipped Akshay.

Taking his speech further, Akshay said, "I’m eternally grateful to my wife for sacrificing her own vanity and producing our wonderful children and saving me from ruining my figure which would’ve ruined my chances of winning this award. Before I leave I’d like to thank my beautiful talented wife and all the support to get her to write this speech as if she had nothing better to do tonight.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, won the title of ‘Most Beautiful Global Indian Icon’ at Vogue Beauty Awards. But for this doting mommy, it will always be her daughter Aaradhya who is the most beautiful in this world. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the actor said, "Thank you so much. I’m happy to spend this evening with so many of my friends and glad to see Vogue celebrate them. Aradhya, my love, you are the most beautiful in this world ever!”

Amitabh Bachchan, who was honoured with a special award for being the 'Ultimate Legend', said that he is the least deserving of the award. He also didn't miss a chance to sing praises of the ladies of his house. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to publicly honour my family. I love and admire these three gorgeous ladies (Jaya, Aishwarya and Shweta) at home in private but today I’m doing so amidst you all so thank you.”

Jaya Bachchan along with daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli were declared 'Ageless Beauties' at Vogue Beauty Awards on Wednesday.

Varun Dhawan, who has been hogging the limelight for his upcoming release Judwaa 2, was bestowed with the ‘Most Beautiful Man’ title. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor said, "On winning the title of The Most Beautiful Man of the Year, I would like to stress the importance of men working towards making sure the women feel safe. So we have to go ahead and do that in 2017.”

Vogue also found eye candies Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput the ‘Most Beautiful Couple’ in Bollywood. Commenting on the award, Shahid said, “This is the first time I’ve been called on stage addressed as a parent so that was kind of new and different but really cool. I’m here with my better half and that makes me more beautiful.”

Disha Patani came in to accept the honour of Fresh Face.

New mommy Sunny Leone also graced the Vogue Beauty Awards.