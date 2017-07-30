Latest News

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda have fun as they promote Inside Edge on The Drama Company

Published on July 30, 2017 6:01 pm
    Actors Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadda promoted their web series Inside Edge on the TV show The Drama Company which features Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Sugandha Mishra, and Dr. Sanket Bhosle. Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadda had a great time while promoting their web series as Krushna and actor Sugandha entertained their guests. Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah recently became parents to twins via surrogacy.

    Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadda danced to entertain the audience. Both actors have worked for the first time together for this web series.

    Krushna Abhishek entertains the audience as an amused Vivek and Richa look on.

    Krushna Abhishek is seen here with actors Sudesh Lehri, Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar.

    Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadda with the cast of The Drama Company.

    Inside Edge premiered on Amazon Video on July 10. The series stars Richa Chada, Tanuj Virwani, Vivek Oberoi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

