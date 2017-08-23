Vivegam: Five reasons why you shouldn’t miss Ajith’s spy-thriller

So finally the big day is here. Thala Ajith's Vivegam will release worldwide on Thursday amid huge expectations. The excitement among the fans has already hit a fever pitch because the film promises to show Ajith in a never-seen-before avatar. Vivegam is said to be director Siva's attempt to make a James Bond-esque film in Tamil cinema. And the trailer and teaser of the film have given the glimpse of the ambitious attempt of the filmmaker, whose expertise lies in making mass commercial films. Vivegam is an international espionage thriller, which is extensively shot in European locations on a lavish budget. According to reports, the film has cost more than Rs 100 crore.

Vivegam is Siva's third film with Ajith. Previously, the actor-director duo has delivered Veeram and Vedalam and both turned out to be big money-spinners at the box office. However, Vivegam is set to make a new record for the Ajith-Siva team. The film has caught the imagination of the audience from the day an international publication outed the commando look of Ajith. And the buzz around the film has only grown stronger since. When filmmakers released the first look poster showing Ajith's ripped physique, it broke the internet. Vivegam will open on a record number of screens across the globe on Thursday. And we give you five reasons why you should not miss this spy-thriller.

Ajith will be back in action on the big screen after a gap of nearly two years. His last film was Vedalam that came out in 2015.

Ajith's ripped physique is definitely a reason to catch Vivegam on the big screen. He was never bothered by his paunch in the past. But, he has gone the extra mile to look the part of an international spy.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi makes his debut in Tamil cinema with Vivegam. The actor plays the main antagonist and locks horns with Ajith. We know how good Vivek is at playing a baddie.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's younger daughter Akshara Haasan also makes her debut in Tamil with Vivegam.