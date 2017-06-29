Vivegam: Ajith’s spy faces hardship, Vivek Oberoi, Akshara Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal looks revealed. See photos
Vivegam stars Ajith in the lead role and he will be playing a spy in the film. The movie is shot is four countries -- Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Austria. So far, the stills that were released and the posters that were revealed showed us that this movie is going to be an action-packed one. Now, for the first time, we get a look at the other actors in the film - Akshara Haasan, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal's looks in the film. (Source: Photo by Twitter)
Vivegam, which is a time-based thriller, is expected to leave the audience stunned with action and emotion. Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of a Tamil NRI girl in the film and has a challenging role to play in this film. (Source: Photo by Twitter)
Vivek Oberoi, who was initially thought to be the antagonist in the film, plays an important role. It is a powerful character, but not negative. (Source: Photo by Twitter)
Akshara Haasan, who has already worked on a couple of movie in Bollywood, will be making her debut in Kollywood with Vivegam. (Source: Photo by Twitter)
A Bosnian actor, Amila Terzimehic also plays an important role in Thala Ajith's film. (Source: Photo by Twitter)
Director Siva had recently said in an interview that the tagline 'Believe in Yourself' suits Ajith the most. He performed physically exerting stunts in tough weather conditions. (Source: Photo by Twitter)
There are speculations that Director Siva will be working with Ajith again post Vivegam, and the film will be produced by AM Ratnam. (Source: Photo by Twitter)