1 / 7

After creating ripples in the national politics for the better part of this year, movie-demi god Kamal Haasan is back doing what he does best. He has resumed shooting his long-delayed controversial film Vishwaroopam 2. The last stint of the shooting is happening in Chennai. After completing the last leg of the shooting, the post-production work will happen in full swing as the filmmakers reportedly have plans to release the second part of the espionage franchise during the Republic Day week next year, which was earlier locked by makers of Rajinikanth's 2.0.