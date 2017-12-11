2 / 8

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: No films or India-Pakistan cricket matches have been as full of suspense as their marriage. Journalists and fans eagerly waited for at least one candid click or release that would confirm the news. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," wrote Anushka Sharma on Twitter. The two met during a TV ad commercial and since then they were spotted at various events.