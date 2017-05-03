Vinod Khanna prayer meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan lead Bollywood in paying last respects

On Wednesday, all of Bollywood came together to pay last respects to veteran star Vinod Khanna. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan to the Bachchan family -- with patriarch Amitabh Bachchan seen there along with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan -- the whole of fraternity was there. Hrithik Roshan with father Rakesh and mother Pinky, Farhan Akhtar with mother Honey Irani and Pooja Bedi with uncle Mukesh Bhatt also came to pay condolences. Actor Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27 and left the film fraternity and fans in shock. The actor died after a long battle with advanced bladder carcinoma. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan had left a media interaction and rushed to meet Khanna's family when he came to know of Vinod Khanna's demise. An emotional Bachchan had also written a long and emotional post about the demise of his friend of 48 years. On Wednesday, he was there with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen at the prayer meet offering his condolences to the family. Vinod Khanna and SRK co-starred in Dilwale. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mukesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sangeeta Bijlani were also present at the prayer meet. Mukesh worked as Vinod's secretary when the star was at the peak of his stardom. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit had Anuraga Kashyap were also seen at the meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar attended the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)