Vinod Khanna funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor pay their last respects

The sudden demise of veteran actor Vinod Khanna came as a shock to the entire industry and his legion of fans. The actor who had been battling with cancer breathed his last on Thursday at the HN Reliance Hospital where he was admitted for the last few weeks. He passed away at 11.20 on Thursday morning. The funeral took place in Mumbai on Thursday evening where Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Rampal reached to pay their last respects. Vinod Khanna's three sons Rahul Khanna, Sakshi Khanna and Akshaye Khanna accepted the condolences. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Amitabh Bachchan was at a promotional event of Sarkar 3 when he got to know that Vinod Khanna has passed away. The actor had walked out from the press event on hearing about the demise of his dear friend. Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan had worked in several popular Bollywood films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Batwara, Parvarish and Reshma Aur Shera to name a few. Amitabh was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Rishi Kapoor, who worked with Vinod Khanna in various films, also arrived at the funeral. Rishi had earlier taken to Twitter to say goodbye to his Amar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Vinod Khanna's body being taken to the crematorium. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Akshaye Khanna, son of Vinod Khanna, was seen accepting condolences. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen arriving at the crematorium. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Abhishek Bachchan paid his last respect to the veteran actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)

Udit Narayan was also seen there. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla, Komal RJ Panchal, Nirmal Hirandani)