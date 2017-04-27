#VinodKhanna

Vinod Khanna’s body reaches home, family and friends pay last respects

Published on April 27, 2017 4:42 pm
  • vinod khanna, vinod khanna dead, vinod khanna creamtion, vinod khanna body home, vinod khanna images

    After years of battling bladder cancer, actor Vinod Khanna died on Thursday morning. As the news spread like wildfire, his fans and colleagues were left shocked and in mourning. The actor, known for his powerful screen presence and blockbuster films was a shadow of himself in the last few days. He had earlier revealed that he had been suffering from cancer since six years. The actor's family brought his body to his residence in Mumbai. The funeral will take place at Worli at 5pm. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • vinod khanna family letter, vinod khanna cremation, vinod khanna death, vinod khanna images

    In a letter sent to well-wishers, his family wrote, "Following a supremely meaningful life full of courage, love, laughter, service, celebration, seeking and finding, our most beloved dad Vinod Khanna continues his journey in light and peace. The actor is survived by wife Kavita and sons Rahul, Akshay, Sakshi and daughter Shraddha. Sakshi and Vinod's brother was seen at the residence as the actor's body was brought home. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • vinod khanna mumbai hospital, vinod khanna body home, vinod khanna images

    The actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for more than a month as he was suffering from extreme dehydration. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • vinod khanna death, vinod khanna hospital official statement, vinod khanna images

    The hospital released this statement after the actor’s death, “Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • vinod khanna funeral, vinod khanna death, vinod khanna, vinod khanna images

    His friends and colleagues from the film industry and political fraternity are expected to attend the funeral. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • vinod khanna career, vinod khanna films, vinod khanna politician, vinod khanna images

    In a career spanning close to 50 years, Vinod Khanna did around 146 films. he was also a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur constituency. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express