Vinod Khanna’s body reaches home, family and friends pay last respects

After years of battling bladder cancer, actor Vinod Khanna died on Thursday morning. As the news spread like wildfire, his fans and colleagues were left shocked and in mourning. The actor, known for his powerful screen presence and blockbuster films was a shadow of himself in the last few days. He had earlier revealed that he had been suffering from cancer since six years. The actor's family brought his body to his residence in Mumbai. The funeral will take place at Worli at 5pm. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In a letter sent to well-wishers, his family wrote, "Following a supremely meaningful life full of courage, love, laughter, service, celebration, seeking and finding, our most beloved dad Vinod Khanna continues his journey in light and peace. The actor is survived by wife Kavita and sons Rahul, Akshay, Sakshi and daughter Shraddha. Sakshi and Vinod's brother was seen at the residence as the actor's body was brought home.

The actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for more than a month as he was suffering from extreme dehydration.

The hospital released this statement after the actor's death, "Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma."

His friends and colleagues from the film industry and political fraternity are expected to attend the funeral.