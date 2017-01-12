Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and other celebrities who slayed the red carpet event of xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Latest News
Updated on January 12, 2017 10:51 pm
    By now, it is no news that Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel have a steamy on-screen chemistry, the whole world knows it thanks to the power of social media. On his first trip to India, Vin Diesel shared that he always wanted to work with Deepika Padukone and openly kissed her in front of fans and media.

    Shabana Azmi said that she is happy for Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone going global and doing meaty roles

    Irrfan Khan, who shared screen with Deepika Padukone in Piku was also present at the event.

    Huma Quereshi who was at the event with Saqib Saleem said, "I am so proud of Deepika. Now the whole of West is looking up to India. Can't wait to watch the movie."

    Kalki Koechlin came to the event to show her support to Deepika Padukone.

    Karthik Aryan from Pyaar Ka Punchnama was spotted having a moment with a fan.

    The man behind the Return Of Xander Cage, the director D.j. Caruso arrived at the event in style!

    Finally, Queen Deepika Padukone made her entrance at the red carpet.

    Glittering in gold, it seemed as if she straight away came off the screen.

    Bollywood director Karan Johar was also present at the event.

    Pure in black, Richa Chaddha made her own style statement.

    Finally, the crowd couldn't be more happy at Vin Diesel's arrival.

    Vin Diesel waving at his fans.

