1 / 6

Surveen Chawla recently attended the special screening of Haq Se. The ALTBalaji web series also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Aanchal Gulati and Parul Sharma among others. Haq Se revolves around four Kashmiri sisters yearning for their dreams to come true. The plot of the series is set against the breathtaking beauty and unrest of Kashmir. The web series is produced by Ekta Kapoor.